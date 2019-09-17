DFW Airport bans single-use plastic straws from terminals
Photo: DFW Airport
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Single-use plastic straws are now banned from the terminals at DFW Airport.
The announcement was made Monday and the phase-out of plastic straws at the nation’s second largest airport is effective immediately.
The airport says the decision was made because they want to cut down on the airport’s environmental impact.
There’s a video on the airport’s Twitter account that claims more than four-million plastic straws are used in its terminals every year. It adds up to nearly two-tons of plastic.
Many travelers that go through DFW say the straw ban….sucks and will make it tough to drink there favorite beverages while waiting for a flight.
The airport assures straw lovers they will still be able to enjoy their drinks worry free,
Most vendors are providing alternatives to plastic straws including lids you can drink from without using a straw.