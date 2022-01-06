Don’t Fall for Jan. 6 Hype

I’m not buying the premise of today, and neither should you.
Not that the events of one year ago were OK. They were sickening.
We should not be a country where hurting people and damaging property is how you express yourself or achieve your aims.
But…we ARE a country where that is the case, or else what was the summer of 2020 in our major cities?
The problem with today, besides the fact that the “ceremonies” were a thinly-veiled campaign kickoff, is a familiar one:
People in power define a threat, and then propose to save you from it. Except in your salvation, they get more powerful and you get less safe.
And less free.