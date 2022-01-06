      Weather Alert

Don’t Fall for Jan. 6 Hype

Jack Riccardi
Jan 6, 2022 @ 3:34pm

I’m not buying the premise of today, and neither should you.

Not that the events of one year ago were OK. They were sickening.

We should not be a country where hurting people and damaging property is how you express yourself or achieve your aims.

But…we ARE a country where that is the case, or else what was the summer of 2020 in our major cities?

The problem with today, besides the fact that the “ceremonies” were a thinly-veiled campaign kickoff, is a familiar one:

People in power define a threat, and then propose to save you from it. Except in your salvation, they get more powerful and you get less safe.

And less free.

TAGS
55o KTSA election integrity jack riccardi January 6 Joe Biden Just A Minute late afternoon show Patriot Act San Antonio
Popular Posts
Woman shot while driving on northeast San Antonio Interstate 35 frontage road
Two men shot in San Antonio home, third man zip-tied for trying to stop shooters
San Marcos teen, Live Oak man among 13 arrested for distribution of fentanyl in Austin
Man in critical condition after getting shot on San Antonio's South side
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 3, 2022
Connect With Us Listen To Us On