DPS arrests 2 suspects in rioting and vandalism at Texas State Capitol
Gerald Govan Brown arrested in connection with vandalism at the Texas State Capitol and assault of a DPS trooper/Photo-Courtesy of DPS
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has arrested two suspects in connection with rioting, vandalizing the Texas State Capitol and assault of a Texas State Trooper.
Twenty-two-year-old Darius Deshawn Berkley of Austin is accused of rioting on the Texas State Capitol grounds. Gerald Govan Brown, 18, of Pflugerville was arrested in connection with the vandalism of the Texas State Capitol and assault of a Texas State Trooper.
Investigators didn’t have to go far to find Berkley. He was incarcerated at the Travis County Jail on unrelated charges when he was served a warrant this past weekend for rioting June 22 at the Texas State Capitol.
Brown also was apprehended Saturday in connection with incidents that occurred during the protests at the Texas State Capitol on May 30. Charges against him include felony criminal mischief-destruction of a public monument, attempt to take a weapon from a peace officer, resisting arrest, interference with public duties and participating in a riot.
The young men were arrests as the result of ongoing investigations by DPS Special Agents who reviewed hundreds of hours of videos from various media platforms, surveillance camera footage, law enforcement databases and open source information over the last several weeks, and the investigation continues.