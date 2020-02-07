‘Drive 55’ to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo with Sammy Hagar
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – You can circle around and drive “55” to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo tonight.
Sammy Hagar and The Circle will perform after the rodeo tonight at the AT&T Center.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will perform Hagar’s hits from his solo career, Van Halen and beyond, as well as some Led Zeppelin classics.
The rodeo starts at 7 tonight, but there are plenty of activities on the grounds, as well.
“In Little Buckaroo Farms, you can find Dan Dan the Farmer Man. He has an interactive comedian show,” said Lauren Sides with the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.
They also have Zoomagination, Amazing Archery, Swifty Swine Pig Races, Extreme Dogs and plenty of music and dancing.
Something new on the grounds this year is Bustin’ in the Barn, an extension of the popular rodeo event that features little kids riding sheep.
“We are bringing a Mutton Bustin’ experience out to the fair grounds,” said Sides. “We are allowing children ages 4 to 7 who weigh less than 55 pounds to compete in Bustin’ in the Barn.”
You can pre-register your child or take a chance as a walk-in.
The carnival has moved to a new location near the AT&T Center.
“That has allowed us to expand our carnival area allowing more than 60 different rides and lots of games,” said Sides.