Driver on IH-35 shot several times on San Antonio’s Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man driving on San Antonio’s Northeast side is recovering after he was shot several times.
The man was in the Southbound lane of IH-35 just before 1 A.M. Monday.
As he drove through the area between Walzem and Eisenhauer, someone in another vehicle opened fire.
His car was hit more than a dozen times and the driver, suffering from numerous gunshot wounds, was brought to Brooke Army Medical Center where he is in stable condition.
The victim couldn’t provide a description of the shooter’s vehicle and police are still investigating.