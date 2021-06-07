      Weather Alert

Driver on IH-35 shot several times on San Antonio’s Northeast side

Don Morgan
Jun 7, 2021 @ 5:46am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man driving on San Antonio’s Northeast side is recovering after he was shot several times.

The man was in the Southbound lane of IH-35 just before 1 A.M. Monday.

As he drove through the area between Walzem and Eisenhauer, someone in another vehicle opened fire.

His car was hit more than a dozen times and the driver, suffering from numerous gunshot wounds, was brought to Brooke Army Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

The victim couldn’t provide a description of the shooter’s vehicle and police are still investigating.

