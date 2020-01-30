Drug smuggling sisters from San Antonio head to federal prison
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Two San Antonio sisters in their early twenties will spend much of their adult life behind bars after trying to smuggle methamphetamine from Mexico into the United States.
Mary Ann Lara is 21, the minimum drinking age. Her sister, Melissa Janet Lara, is 24. They were sentenced Wednesday to 24 years in federal prison
Prosecutors say the Lara sisters had 38 kilograms of meth hidden in compartments attached to their vehicle’s wheels when they tried to enter the U.S.at the Eagle Pass Port in 2018.
A federal jury convicted the women of importation of methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Jurors also convicted Mary Ann of conspiracy to import methamphetamine.
In addition to the 24-year prison term, Mary Ann has been ordered to pay a $6,000 fine and Melissa will have to pay a $4,500 fine.
“The sentence imposed on the Lara sisters sends a clear message that there are serious consequences to trafficking controlled substances,” said Homeland Security Investigations San Antonio Special Agent in Charge Shane Folden. “HSI, along with our law enforcement partners, will continue to seek out and bring to justice those involved in the illicit drug trade.”