Early Voting for May 1st election starts Monday
Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Erika Prosper, and their son, Jonah as Nirenberg files for a third term/Photo-Ron Nirenberg
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Early voting for the elections on May 1st is getting underway today.
San Antonio residents have a lot of decisions to make as all 10 city council seats will be decided. 8 city council members are running for re-election, the remaining two, Rebecca Viagran and Shirley Gonzales have reached term limits.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg is seeking a third term in office. He’s facing challenges from more than a dozen candidates, including former city councilman Greg Brockhouse who lost a close race to Nirenberg in 2019.
There are two propositions on the ballot in San Antonio including Proposition B which looks to repeal local authority for collective bargaining with the San Antonio Police Officers Association.
There are mayoral and city council races in other communities as well.
Here is a link to the sample ballot.
You can vote from 8 A.M until 6 P.M today through Friday. 8 A.M. to 8 P.M on Saturday the 24th, Monday the 26th and Tuesday the 27th.
Early voting runs through April 27th.