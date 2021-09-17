FAA places two week restriction on drone flights over Del Rio bridge

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As images of thousands of immigrants crowded under a bridge in Del Rio are plastered across TV and computer screens, one source of those pictures and videos is being grounded.
The Federal Aviation Administration has placed a two week restriction flight restriction over the International Bridge in Del Rio.
The move is preventing news agencies from taking photos and video of the chaos.
The agency says they are ordering the ban for special security reasons.
It’s also raising concerns from many who see it as a move to cover up the growing issue that is impacting the border region.
Senator Ted Cruz talked about the flight ban during an appearance with Sean Hannity on Fox News.
“I guess the political operatives at the Biden White House saw that and decided the last thing they wanted is Fox News actually reporting on what’s happening down here.”
Cruz was in Del Rio to take in what he calls a “man made crisis”
I am on the ground in Del Rio, Texas tonight. As of this moment, there are 10,503 illegal aliens under the Del Rio International Bridge.
This manmade disaster was caused by Joe Biden. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/VpzkrH1zyb
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 17, 2021
