Family pets rescued from burning home on San Antonio’s Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — All of the people and pets living in a Northeast side home are safe after a fire broke out early Monday morning.

Firefighters say when they arrived at the home in the 9800 block of Powderhouse Drive just after 3 A.M. Monday, the interior of the home was in flames and the fire was quickly spreading to the roof.

Three people living in the home got out safely, their dog and two cats were rescued but the fire caused a lot of damage to the home.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire soon after they arrived and investigators are now looking for the cause.

A dollar amount on the damage caused by the fire hasn’t been released.