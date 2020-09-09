      Weather Alert

Fatal crash on wet road in North Side

Elizabeth Ruiz
Sep 9, 2020 @ 4:43pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Wet roads were a contributing factor in a fatal crash in the city’s North Side.

Police say two vehicles hydroplaned on Westbound Loop 1604 near Stone Oak Parkway around 6 this morning.  One of the drivers lost control of his car and crashed into other vehicles. Emergency crews extricated the 26-year-old man from the crushed vehicle, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

That section of loop 1604 was closed for hours during the investigation.

Fatal crash Stone Oak Parkway
