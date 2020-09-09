Fatal crash on wet road in North Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Wet roads were a contributing factor in a fatal crash in the city’s North Side.
Police say two vehicles hydroplaned on Westbound Loop 1604 near Stone Oak Parkway around 6 this morning. One of the drivers lost control of his car and crashed into other vehicles. Emergency crews extricated the 26-year-old man from the crushed vehicle, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.
That section of loop 1604 was closed for hours during the investigation.