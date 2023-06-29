Father and two of his children hit by a car as they cross a street on San Antonio’s North Side

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man and two children are recovering after they were hit by a car Wednesday night.

KENS 5 reports the man and his 4 children were crossing in the 10000 block of NW Military Highway at around 9:30 P.M.

Two of the children, ages 2 and 4 years old were being pushed in a stroller when they were hit.

The man and the two children in the stroller were brought to the hospital where they are said to be in stable condition. His other two children were not hit.

The driver did stop and stayed at the scene until help arrived. They will not be charged.

No names have been released. This is a developing story , we will provide updates when they are available.