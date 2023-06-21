Fire at San Antonio apartment complex displaces two residents, causes $20,000 in damage

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two residents of an East Side apartment complex will have to stay with family members for a while after they were forced out of their home by a fire.

FOX 29 is reporting that the fire was called in just after 9:30 P.M. Tuesday from the 4600 block of Dietrich Road.

Firefighters say the residents were not in the apartment unit at the time. One of the residents suffered an anxiety attack when they arrived to find their apartment was on fire, she was treated at the scene.

The fire caused about $20,000 in damages but crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to the rest of the building.

No injuries have been reported and the cause is still under investigation.