Fire at vacant apartment building on San Antonio’s Southeast Side causes $250,000 in damage

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that burned through a vacant building that was being renovated.

Crews were called to the 6800 block of Pecan Valley Drive Tuesday afternoon. The large apartment building was in flames when they arrived. Efforts to extinguish the fast moving fire were tied up by some issues with nearby hydrants. However, crews were able to use water from the trucks until they could tap into the hydrants.

It’s believed the fire was started intentionally as the building was empty at the time. The fire caused about $250,000 in damage.