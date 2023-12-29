Fire causes $100,000 in damage to Converse home, 5 people displaced

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Five Converse residents have been displaced by a fire.

The Bexar County Emergency Services District says the fire was reported at around 12:45 A.M. Friday from the 7500 block of Copper Cove.

Smoke and flames were pouring from the home when firefighters arrived.

All 5 people and a dog who live in the house managed to escape without injury.

Firefighters say that while they have yet to find the exact cause, it appears the fire started near the water softener.

Crews were able to contain the flames in the garage but the home has about $100,000 in smoke and water damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family until they can find a place to live.