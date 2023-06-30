Fire levels abandoned warehouse on San Antonio’s Northeast side

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There’s nothing left but a smoldering pile of debris following a fire that leveled an abandoned warehouse on San Antonio’s Northeast side.

The fire was reported form the 4700 block of Rittiman Road at around 9 P.M. Thursday.

About 40 firefighters responded to the call as heavy winds fanned the flames through the large structure. Smoke and flames could be seen from blocks away as firefighters approached the burning building.

The San Antonio Fire Department says the building use to be a motorcycle repair shop and nobody was inside at the time but a lot of materials were still being stored there.

Fire Chief Charles Hood tells KSAT-12 that crews were able to knock the fire down but they would remain on the scene to monitor any flare-ups that could occur.

The cause is under investigation.