Former Atascosa County Sheriff Tommy Williams passes away

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A former Atascosa County Sheriff has passed away.

Sheriff Tommy Williams died Saturday night in Jourdanton.

Williams served as Atascosa County Sheriff for 39 years, from 1973 through 2012.

Current Sheriff David Soward released a statement Sunday, announcing that Williams had passed away after a lengthy illness.

” We lost an Atascosa County Icon last nigh. If you ever met him, he remembered you. He was a friend to all, a fantastic politician, a true public servant, a great sheriff, father, husband and boss.”

Sheriff Williams was 86 years old.