Former San Antonio teacher pleads guilty to sexually abusing a 12 year old victim

By Don Morgan
April 25, 2023 5:43AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A former O’Connor High School teacher is going to spend 10 years in prison for a sex crime involving a 12 year old.

KENS 5 is reporting that David Vetters admitted in a statement that he arranged the sexual assault of the child with another man, identified as Adrian Warren.

In the statement, Vetters says Warren had been abusing the child and brought the boy to his apartment, where the teacher forced the child to perform a sex act. The assault happened in 2017.

Vetters, who was employed with the Northside ISD for 12 years, pleaded guilty to Aiding and Abetting Coercion and Enticement.

He was sentenced to 130 months.

Warren was arrested in August of 2022, after arranging to meet up with a child. who tuned out to be an undercover FBI agent.

