Governor Greg Abbott celebrates as Texas again leads all states for annual jobs growth

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas is once again leading the way in job creation.

A press release sent out by Governor Greg Abbott congratulates Texans and Texas employers for being in the top spot for annual jobs growth from August 2022 to August 2023.

According the data from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, Texas added 402,000 on-farm jobs in the time period.

Abbott says:

“Texas leads the nation once again, creating more jobs over the last 12 months than any other state. Meeting the needs of Texas employers by providing a pipeline of skilled workers is paramount to ensure expanded economic opportunity in communities across the state. That is why Texas continues to make significant investments in education, innovation, and workforce development. I am proud to connect more Texas employers to work-ready skilled Texans and more Texans to workforce training for higher-paying jobs and career advancement. Together, we are building an even greater Texas of tomorrow.”

The news comes on the heels of the Governor’s Friday announcement that Texas again added jobs at a faster rate than the nation as a whole over the last 12 months. Growing at an annual rate of 3%, which is well above the growth rate for the nation at 2%.

In August, Texas also again broke all previous records for total jobs, the number of Texans working, and the size of the Texas labor force.