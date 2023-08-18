Governor Greg Abbott: Texas outpaces nation in jobs growth, breaks three jobs records

FILE – A help-wanted sign hangs in the front window of the Bar Harbor Tea Room, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Bar Harbor, Maine. America’s employers shrugged off high inflation and weakening growth to add 372,000 jobs in June, a surprisingly strong gain that will likely spur the Federal Reserve to keep sharply raising interest rates to try to cool the economy and slow price increases. The unemployment rate remained at 3.6% for a fourth straight month, the government said Friday, July 8. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Governor Greg Abbott is celebrating another month of record job growth in Texas.

Abbott’s office sent out a press release Friday morning announcing that the Lone Star State is again outpacing the rest of the country in the number of jobs added over the last 12 months.

According to numbers released by the Texas Workforce Commission and the Bureau of Labor, include these new record highs:

Texas reaches a new high for total jobs at 13,969,100 as employers added 26,300 nonfarm jobs over the month.

A new high for Texans working, including employed and self-employed, at 14,464,700.

The largest labor force ever in the state’s history at 15,078,400.

Texas added 441,700 jobs from July 2022 to July 2023 and growing at an annual rate of 3.3%, above the growth rate for the nation as a whole of 2.2%.

In announcing the numbers, Abbott released the following statement:

“Texas again outpaces the nation in annual jobs growth thanks to strong business investments and the best workforce in America. As a result, more Texans are working than ever before. This unmatched economic momentum is proof that Texas is the Best State for Business, the best state for jobs, and the best state for opportunity. Business confidence in the productivity of our skilled and growing workforce and in the certainty of our state’s pro-growth economic policies is unrivaled. That is why we welcome more new employers and jobs to Texas every day. Texas works when Texans work—that is the Texas of tomorrow we are building today.”