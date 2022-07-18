“Gun Free” Mall Grateful for Good Guy With Gun

Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana–the scene of a mass shooting yesterday–was a self-declared “gun free zone”.
After “Good Samaritan” visiting the mall, and armed, shot and killed the shooter before more lives could be taken (three died), the mall had nothing but praise and gratitude.
That’s nice.
But maybe it’s time to climb down from the conceit over “gun free zones”, since they’re not.
And, since the Good Samaritan of Jesus’ story was the least-likely “neighbor” to render aid, maybe that’s nickname isn’t quite right here, either.
After all, what this man did is only rational and to be expected. It’s not a fluke, or the “Wild West”.
We should expect, and hope, to see more like him.