Hail falling through Alamodome roof delays high school basketball game

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Thursday night’s Texas Class 5A girls basketball state semi-final at the Alamodome had to be stopped….due to hail.

It was just after 8 P.M. and early in the 4th quarter when the game between Wagner and Frisco-Liberty was stopped as hail started falling through the roof .

A severe storm was hitting the region at the time and it’s likely those in the Dome didn’t even notice, until the hail started bouncing off the hardwood floor.

A statement was issued by Patricia Muzquiz Cantor, the Director of Convention & Sports Facilities for the City of San Antonio:

“Shortly after 8 p.m., a fast-moving severe thunderstorm over downtown San Antonio produced strong wind gusts that drove small hail and rain sideways through the exhaust fan vents on the Alamodome roof. The falling precipitation caused a brief delay in the UIL Girls State Basketball Tournament. Play was able to continue after crews cleaned and dried the playing surface. The Alamodome roof will be evaluated for any hail damage Friday morning.”

A KSAT-12 sports reporter was at the game and shared video of the hail hitting the floor.

By the way, Frisco Liberty held on to defeat Wagner by a score of 62-51.