Hays County inmate shot and killed by corrections officer during escape attempt
December 13, 2022 4:33AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Rangers are investigating after a Hays County inmate was shot during an escape attempt Monday.
The inmate was receiving medical treatment at Seton Hospital in Kyle when he tried to run.
He was shot by a Hays County corrections officer who was guarding the inmate.
Medical staff attempted to save the man’s life but he died a short time later.
The inmates identity hasn’t been released but Hays County officials say he was being held on charges of bail jumping, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to appear, reckless driving, evading arrest and detention and criminal mischief.
The corrections officer has been placed on administrative leave.
