Hays County inmate shot and killed by corrections officer during escape attempt

Photo: Alpha Media

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Rangers are investigating after a Hays County inmate was shot during an escape attempt Monday.

The inmate was receiving medical treatment at Seton Hospital in Kyle when he tried to run.

He was shot by a Hays County corrections officer who was guarding the inmate.

Medical staff attempted to save the man’s life but he died a short time later.

The inmates identity hasn’t been released but Hays County officials say he was being held on charges of bail jumping, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to appear, reckless driving, evading arrest and detention and criminal mischief.

The corrections officer has been placed on administrative leave.