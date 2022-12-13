KTSA KTSA Logo

Hays County inmate shot and killed by corrections officer during escape attempt

By Don Morgan
December 13, 2022 4:33AM CST
Share
Hays County inmate shot and killed by corrections officer during escape attempt
Photo: Alpha Media

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Rangers are investigating after a Hays County inmate was shot during an escape attempt Monday.

The inmate was receiving medical treatment at Seton Hospital in Kyle when he tried to run.

He was shot by a Hays County corrections officer who was guarding the inmate.

Medical staff attempted to save the man’s life but he died a short time later.

The inmates identity hasn’t been released but Hays County officials say he was being held on charges of bail jumping, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to appear, reckless driving, evading arrest and detention and criminal mischief.

The corrections officer has been placed on administrative leave.

More about:
Hays County Sheriff's Office
inmate killed
Kyle
Seton Hospital

Popular Posts

1

Four people shot, one critical, after shooting at San Antonio car wash
2

Woman wanted for burglary, theft of New Braunfels Denny's restaurant
3

Large fire destroys San Antonio gas station and restaurant
4

San Antonio Police arrest man who had broken into several vehicles
5

Body found behind vacant apartment complex in Live Oak