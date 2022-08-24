KTSA KTSA Logo
Jack Riccardi
4:00pm - 7:00pm

Here’s How They Get Away With “Loan Forgiveness”

By Jack Riccardi
August 24, 2022 3:32PM CDT
Share

Today’s big story is why people you know who hate or refuse to follow politics feel that way.

Transparent in its vote buying, and jury-rigged in its legality, the more you know about Biden’s debt-forgiveness, the worse it looks.

For the garbagiest take of all, though, remember Marianne Williamson? The spiritual guru who ran for president?

Her defense of this Bidenpalooza is that if you support the G.I. Bill, you have to support this, because both are examples of “the rest of us paying for your education”.

Yes, really.

More about:
550 KTSA
jack riccardi
Joe Biden
Just A Minute
late afternoon show
San Antonio
student loan debt forgiveness

Popular Posts

1

Dozens of shots fired in neighborhood on San Antonio's West side, wounding a man while he slept
2

San Antonio No.1 for barbecue, new study
3

Car runs red light, slams into school bus on San Antonio's Northeast side
4

Kerr County Officials searching for missing 15 year old
5

Robbery attempt in San Antonio parking lot ends with one dead