Here’s How They Get Away With “Loan Forgiveness”

Transparent in its vote buying, and jury-rigged in its legality, the more you know about Biden’s debt-forgiveness, the worse it looks.

For the garbagiest take of all, though, remember Marianne Williamson? The spiritual guru who ran for president?

Her defense of this Bidenpalooza is that if you support the G.I. Bill, you have to support this, because both are examples of “the rest of us paying for your education”.

Yes, really.