Hit and run on San Antonio’s West Side sends woman to the hospital with life threatening injuries

By Don Morgan
March 21, 2023 5:46AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman who was walking along a West Side road Monday night is now in critical condition after she was hit by a driver who didn’t stop.

The hit and run happened at around 11 P.M. on Evers Road near Bandera.

The victim, reported to be in her 30’s, was struck and the driver kept on going.

She was brought to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police say they don’t have a description of the vehicle that hit the woman and they are searching for the driver.

 

