Hollywood Park police investigate anti-Black Lives Matter flyers
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Hollywood Park police are investigating anti-Black Lives Matter flyers with swastikas found at several homes in that Northside city off of Highway 281.
Hollywood Park Police Chief Shad Prichard says officers received calls from several residents Sunday morning about the “propaganda-type flyers that were placed in zip-lock bags with small rocks which we believe were placed in the bags to add weight to them as to not blow away once placed.”
Prichard says some of the flyers were distributed in the Stone Oak area within the city limits of San Antonio. The papers also contained information on how to join their anti-Black Lives Matter, pro-White cause.
“The flyers did not indicate any plans for violence or suggest they were gathering in our area. Therefore, we are collecting the flyers and reaching out to our federal partners to share our findings and will monitor the situation to ensure the safety of our residents,” said Prichard.