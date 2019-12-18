If the impeachment trial should ensue, the GOP should look to Joe Biden as one of their star witnesses.
Lars brings on Moe Vela, the Former Senior Advisor to Joe Biden and on the Board of Directors of TransparentBusiness to discuss who the Senate may call as witnesses regarding President Trump’s impeachment. In January of 2018, at the Council of Foreign Relations, Joe Biden publically admitted he pushed for the firing of Ukraine’s top prosecutor to end an investigation into Burisma in order to protect his son. It is clear that Joe and Hunter Biden have engaged themselves in a shady situation with the company known as Burisma Holdings Ltd. Hunter Biden’s role with Burisma, a well-known company with allegations of tax violations and money-laundering, has been scrutinized as he had no previous experience for the job beforehand. Listen below for more.
