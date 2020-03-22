      Weather Alert

JBSA reports total of 13 COVID-19 cases

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 22, 2020 @ 5:32pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Joint Base San Antonio on Sunday reported two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier assigned to JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, who recently traveled to Florida, and one retiree have received positive test results confirmed by Brooke Army Medical Center.

That brings the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases at JBSA to 13.

Because JBSA has raised the Health Protection condition to “Charlie,”  Lackland, Randolph and  Fort Sam Houston have limited gate access. There could be delays when entering all military installations.

When entering any gate, approach with windows closed. IDs will be scanned through the window before you’re allowed to enter the installation.

 

 

