Journey, Def Leppard Summer Stadium Tour to stop in San Antonio in August
December 8, 2023 6:41AM CST
Source: YouTube
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One concert, three rock and roll hall of fame inductees at the Alamodome this summer.
Journey and Def Leppard are joining forces for a Summer Stadium Tour that will stop in San Antonio August 16.
Also on the bill that night will be the Steve Miller Band.
The tour makes two other Texas stops.
August 12 in Arlington
August 14 in Houston
Just in time for holiday gift giving, tickets go on sale Friday, December 15.
