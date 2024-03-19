Kerr County Sheriff’s Office: Female inmate found unresponsive in county jail cell pronounced dead at local hospital

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the death of a female inmate at the county jail.

The inmate, identified as Deanetta Racquel Vincent, 48, was found unresponsive in her cell Monday.

Deputies began life-saving measures and called emergency medical services.

Vincent was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of manner of her death.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.