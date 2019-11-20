Kraft Heinz issues recall of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese
Photo: Breakstone's Cottage Cheese Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Kraft Heinz Food Company issued a voluntary recall for three varieties of its Breakstone’s products because of contamination concerns.
Pieces of red plastic and metal may have gotten into the product.
The company has received six consumer complaints and there’s been no injuries or illness reported.
But you still may want to check your refrigerator for Breakstone’s two percent Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese, as well as the small and large curd four percent Milkfat Cottage Cheese.
About 9,500 cases of the cottage cheese is being called back.