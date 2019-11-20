      Weather Alert

Kraft Heinz issues recall of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese

Don Morgan
Nov 20, 2019 @ 4:38am
Photo: Breakstone's Cottage Cheese Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Kraft Heinz Food Company issued a voluntary recall for three varieties of its Breakstone’s products because of contamination concerns.

Pieces of red plastic and metal may have gotten into the product.

The company has received six consumer complaints and there’s been no injuries or illness reported.

But you still may want to check your refrigerator for Breakstone’s two percent Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese, as well as the small and large curd four percent Milkfat Cottage Cheese.

About 9,500 cases of the cottage cheese is being called back.

TAGS
Breakstone's Cottage Cheese Kraft Heinz Food Company recall
Popular Posts
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Listen
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
KTSA News