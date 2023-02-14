La Vernia ISD Board approves 3 year pilot program to change classroom schedule to 4 days a week

Empty Classroom

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The La Vernia ISD board has approved a pilot program that will have students attending classes just 4 days a week.

The board voted unanimously Monday night to take part in a three year pilot program.

Now the board will work on a new schedule and decide which days students will attend classes and how long the school days will be.

One plan would extend the length of each school day by 45 minutes.

The board will now have to address how the 4 day week impacts students from low-income households. The shorter week brings up issues regarding childcare, transportation and meals.

La Vernia is the first district in the San Antonio area to change to a 4 day school week. Halandale ISD is considering the move and dozens of school districts in Texas have already made the switch.