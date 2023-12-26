KTSA KTSA Logo

Leon Valley Police asking for help in locating missing pregnant woman last seen Friday

By Don Morgan
December 26, 2023 5:26AM CST
Photo: Leon Valley Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Leon Valley Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing woman.

18 year-old Savanah Soto was last seen Friday afternoon in the 6000 block of Grissom Road.

Police say Soto’s family is concerned as she is pregnant and was scheduled to have her labor induced Friday, the day she disappeared.

Savanah is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

It’s believed she may have been driving a Gray colored Kia Optima with temporary Texas tag number 4289D57.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Leon Valley Police Department at 210-684-1391.

