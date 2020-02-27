Letters to parents: no current plans to close schools amid coronavirus fears
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – School districts are trying to calm parents’ fears concerning the coronavirus.
The superintendent of the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District says he wants to make sure they have accurate information concerning how the district is handling concerns about the coronavirus
Dr. Clark Ealy states in a letter that they’re keeping track of the situation through “proven and trustworthy sources: San Antonio Metropolitan health District, the Texas Department of State health Services (DSHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”
He says they’re aware of the “recent allusions to the possibility of school closures if the disease progresses significantly.” While they don’t anticipate the closure of schools, they have a plan in place to notify parents in the “unlikely event that this happens.”
He also urges frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes and cleaning classroom surfaces frequently to help prevent the spread of any infection that can lead to illnesses and absences.
The East Central and Harlandale School Districts sent out similar letters advising everyone to take steps to protect against coronavirus and prevent the spread of more common illnesses like the common cold or the flu, which can cause absences.
“While a new type of illness can be scary, we can protect our students, teachers, and the broader community by using simple, everyday actions that protect people from other types of respiratory viruses, and spreading facts rather than fear,” stated the letters from East Central and Harlandale.
They also advised that school will be held as long as it is deemed safe.
“At this time, there is no plan to offer video classes in lieu of daily attendance,” the letters said. “In accordance with TEA, historically, school closures occur when 15-25% of students and /or staff are absent.”