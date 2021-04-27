Major bridge project planned for San Antonio’s Northwest side this weekend
Standard road signs, digital flashing arrows and traffic cones direct all traffic into the left lane on a road construction site.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Traffic on the Northwest side will be disrupted by a bridge demolition project.
TxDOT says the Highway 87 bridge that crosses IH-10 will be taken down this weekend.
This means both lanes of I-10 between Highway 46 and Scenic Loop will be closed.
If your commute is going to take you that way, be aware that traffic is going to be re-routed.
Westbound traffic will have to get off 10 at Exit 542 and ride the access road until the next available entrance ramp.
If you’re heading East on 10, you’ll have to exit at Highway 46 and stay on the access road through Scenic Loop.
Signs are going to be posted to help you along.
The project also means Scenic Loop traffic under I-10 will be blocked as well.
Northbound Scenic Loop traffic will be detoured to Balcones Creek intersection while Southbound Scenic Loop traffic is going to be detoured to the Highway 46 intersection.
The demolition project is expected to last all weekend, starting at 9 P.M. Friday and as long as the weather cooperates, it will be wrapped up by 5 A.M. Monday.