Man armed with a knife shot and killed by San Antonio Police Officers

Don Morgan
Jun 3, 2021 @ 6:10am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There’s been an officer involved shooting on the West side.

Police were told that a man with a gun and a knife was at the Family Dollar Store on Castroville Road just after midnight Thursday.

Officers arrived and found the man standing up against a wall. He pulled a knife out of his backpack and started advancing towards the officers. They backed off and told the man to drop the knife. He didn’t and the officers opened fire.

The man was shot several times and died shortly after arriving at a hospital. Police did find a gun in the man’s backpack.

Two of the officers involved are veterans with more than 10 years on the force. The third has been with the SAPD for less than a month.

They’re all on administrative leave during the investigation.

