Man arrested after sending sexually explicit messages to undercover police officer

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 42 year old man is behind bars after having inappropriate conversations with someone he thought was a 14 year old girl.

Police say Jose Puga began chatting with the undercover officer online back in February.

Puga was told he was chatting with a 14 year old girl. He reportedly said that was okay and began asking for nude photos, sent sexually explicit messages and asked to meet up for sex.

He was given a phone number, which turned out to be a cell phone issued by the city to the undercover officer.

Puga allegedly continued to send messages and photos until officers were able to track him down and place him under arrest.

He’s been charged with online solicitation of a minor, which is a third-degree felony.

Bond had been set at $40,000.