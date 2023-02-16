Two people facing possible DWI after crashing into previous fatal accident on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in San Antonio might be charging two different people with drunk driving after both crashed into a previous wreck that proved to be fatal.

Investigators say it all started around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday when a man rolled his car along the access road of I-10 and Medical Drive. The 20-year-old driver rammed into a brick wall after hitting a curb during a lane change. Police say the driver was ejected from the car and later died at the hospital.

But before the wreckage was cleared, along came a another car that crashed into the original vehicle that had ended up back on the street after hitting the brick wall. Police say a third car then came up on the wreckage and hit a tree.

Investigators say the drivers of the second and third crash were arrested.

No charges are expected in the original fatal crash.

The name of the man killed has yet to be released.

Additional reporting by KTSA’s Christian Blood