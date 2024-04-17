Man in critical condition after he is shot several times near downtown San Antonio

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are looking for a man who gunned down another man in the downtown area Tuesday evening.

KSAT-12 reports the victim, who is in his mid-30’s, was being chased by another man in the 400 block of Austin Street.

The man chasing him caught up to the victim and shot him several times in the chest.

The shooter then ran off and hasn’t been located.

Police say a passerby stopped to help the victim until he was transported to a hospital. The man is said to be in critical condition.

At this point, it’s not known what led up to the shooting and the only description police have of the gunman is that he was dressed in black and he may have had a dog with him.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide updates as they become available.