Man sentenced to 99 years for brutally beating his 4 month old son

Photo: Alpha Media

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who severely beat his 4 month old son in 2018 has been sentenced to 99 years in jail.

That’s the maximum sentence allowed after a jury convicted Terrence Harper of injury to a child.

The boy, named Trace, suffered brain injuries that left him with cerebral palsy, partially paralyzed, and legally blind.

Harper will stand trial at a later date for capital murder in the 2012 death of another baby that had reportedly been left in his care.

That incident was ruled an accident but the charges were updated after Harper was accused beating his child.

In the 2012 case he’s accused of shaking the baby, throwing him against a wall, onto the floor and hitting him with a blunt object.