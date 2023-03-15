KTSA KTSA Logo

Man shot after reportedly pulling a gun on a San Antonio police officer

By Don Morgan
March 15, 2023 7:46AM CDT
San Antonio Police Department – Chief William McManus

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio Police Officer is on administrative leave after shooting a man who pulled on gun on her.

It all started just before midnight Tuesday at the Colonnade Apartments near IH-10.

Police were responding to a 9-1-1 call from the apartment complex by a woman who said she had been assaulted.

An officer reported seeing a man jump out of a second story window, but police say he pulled a gun on her as she approached.

Investigators say the officer fired her gun first, hitting the man in the leg.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. There is no word on the condition of the woman who made the 9-1-1 call.

No names have been released, but Police Chief William McManus says the SAPD Officer has been on patrol for less than a year.

Additional reporting by KTSA’s Christian Blood

