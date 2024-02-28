Man shot and killed at San Antonio apartment complex identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office has identified a man who was shot to death on the Northwest side Monday afternoon.

24 year-old German Gutierrez was gunned down at the Aspire Apartments on Bandera Road.

He was in the parking lot, dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The person who called police reported hearing several gunshots before seeing Gutierrez face down in the parking lot.

Investigators believe he was shot in a different part of the complex before collapsing in the parking lot.

Police don’t have a motive or a description of the shooter but were told a black car was spotted speeding away soon after the shooting.

The search for whoever shot Gutierrez continues.