Man shot and killed at San Antonio apartment complex identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner
February 28, 2024 7:48AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office has identified a man who was shot to death on the Northwest side Monday afternoon.
24 year-old German Gutierrez was gunned down at the Aspire Apartments on Bandera Road.
He was in the parking lot, dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.
The person who called police reported hearing several gunshots before seeing Gutierrez face down in the parking lot.
Investigators believe he was shot in a different part of the complex before collapsing in the parking lot.
Police don’t have a motive or a description of the shooter but were told a black car was spotted speeding away soon after the shooting.
The search for whoever shot Gutierrez continues.
