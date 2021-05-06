Man shot and killed while waiting for a friend at an apartment complex on San Antonio’s Northeast side
Photo: MGN
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Northeast Side apartment complex.
A 29 year old man was gunned down at around 6:45 P.M. Wednesday.
He had pulled up to the apartment building in the 2300 block of Austin Highway where he was picking up a friend.
That’s when some people in a gray sedan pulled up beside him and exchanged words with the man before someone inside the car shot him in the head.
The people in the car drove off and the victim died at the scene.
A motive for the shooting isn’t known at this point and investigators are asking residents in the complex if they witnessed the shooting.