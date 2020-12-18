Man shot at San Antonio apartment complex, runs to a convenience store to get help
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a double shooting at a West Side apartment complex.
Officers were called to the 6800 block of West Military Drive at around 11 P.M. Thursday.
They found a man who told them he was shot at a nearby apartment complex.
He was able to run away and called for help when he got to a nearby convenience store.
Police were soon called to a home on Jesse by a man reporting that he had been shot.
Turns out he and the first victim had met to conduct some kind of transaction and when he tried to rob the victim, they started exchanging gunfire.
Both men were brought to University Hospital and the man who called from the home on Jesse was arrested.