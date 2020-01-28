Medical episode may have killed woman found dead after crash in Converse
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A woman is dead after driving off the road and crashing into a utility pole in Converse, but that may not be what killed her.
Converse Police Lt. Jeff Shook told KTSA News that officers responding to the accident shortly after 5 Tuesday morning found the SUV in park with the flashers on.
“We’re really under the opinion now that there may have been some sort of medical issue,” said Shook. “The hazards being on and the fact that the vehicle was put in park after the impact with the pole is leading us to look in that direction.”
The 68-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene on Toepperwein Road near Kitty Hawk. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.