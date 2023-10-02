Medical Examiner: San Antonio man who was attacked by neighbor’s dog last month has died

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 47 year-old man who was attacked by a dog in his own backyard last month has died.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner says Paul Striegl died from injuries he sustained in the attack.

His neighbor’s dogs go under a fence and into his yard. One of them viciously attacked Striegl.

He lost one of his hands and the dog repeatedly bit him in the chest and stomach.

The dog that attacked Striegl has been euthanized.

The dog owner was not home at the time of the attack.