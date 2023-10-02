KTSA KTSA Logo

Medical Examiner: San Antonio man who was attacked by neighbor’s dog last month has died

By Don Morgan
October 2, 2023 5:21AM CDT
Share

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 47 year-old man who was attacked by a dog in his own backyard last month has died.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner says Paul Striegl died from injuries he sustained in the attack.

His neighbor’s dogs go under a fence and into his yard. One of them viciously attacked Striegl.

He lost one of his hands and the dog repeatedly bit him in the chest and stomach.

The dog that attacked Striegl has been euthanized.

The dog owner was not home at the time of the attack.

More about:
dog attack victim dies
Northeast Side
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

SUV crashes after chase, numerous illegal immigrants arrested, DPS
2

SAPD: 10-year-old sleeping in the back seat of a car wakes up, jumps out of vehicle after finding thief behind the wheel
3

Border: Feds cut and remove razor wire put in by Texas, Abbott responds with more troops
4

San Antonio Police: Man pistol whipped, shot and robbed on city's North Side
5

San Antonio Police: SAPD Officer suspended following arrest for suspicion of DWI