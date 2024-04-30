Medina County EMS: Pilot escapes after plane crashes, catches fire near Castroville airport
April 30, 2024 7:48AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The pilot of a single-seat aircraft crashed in Castroville, but was able to escape before the plane burst into flames.
Medina County EMS says they got a call at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
The plane reportedly crashed in a field near the Castroville airport.
The pilot, whose name wasn’t released, was brought to a hospital but there’s no word on how badly he was injured.
The crash is still being investigated. No other injuries have been reported.
