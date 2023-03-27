KTSA KTSA Logo

Meeting to discuss consolidating 5 San Antonio elementary schools scheduled for Monday night

By Don Morgan
March 27, 2023 8:06AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As the Harlandale ISD deals with fewer students enrolling in their schools, they are weighing the possibility of consolidating several elementary schools.

Fewer homes are being built in the district combined with low birth rates are resulting in a financial issue that may see 5 schools consolidate. Numbers from the district indicate a 19% decline in enrollment from 2018 to 2021 and the predictions are for that decline to continue.

The proposal to consolidate Vesta, Morrill, Rayburn, Columbia Heights and the Jewel Wietzel Center will be discussed at a meeting Monday night.

The district is also looking at the possibility to consolidate two administrative buildings.

A special meeting of the board is taking place Monday at 6:15 P.M. at the STEM Early College High School. It will be open to the public.

 

