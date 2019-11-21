More and more American’s are becoming aware of the Democrats lunacy.
Lars brings on Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of the president & Brad Parscale, the Campaign Manager for the Trump 2020 campaign to discuss what Democrats are doing to impeach an innocent President. People are waking up across the country and even the voters who didn’t vote for Donald Trump in 2016 are catching on to the hypocritical Democrat narrative. Listen below for more.
