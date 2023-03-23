National Weather Service: Isolated Strong to Severe Storms Possible Thursday Night into Friday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service continues to monitor strong storms taking aim at the region.

The line of isolated to severe storms are possible across the Southern Edwards Plateau and into the Hill Country late tonight into early Friday.

At this point, the storms will likely develop over the southern Edwards Plateau around midnight, then form a line and move East into the Hill Country by early tomorrow morning.

The greatest threat for severe weather will be across the Southern Edwards Plateau with the primary concern being large hail and strong winds.

The Weather Service does say the intensity of the storms will diminish as they move East.

Another update will be issued later today.