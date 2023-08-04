New Braunfels Police discover meth, marijuana and cash in two separate seizures

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The New Braunfels Police Department is sharing details about a couple of recent drug seizures.

The first happened July 27 as officers were conducting a traffic stop on I-35 near Highway 46.

Police discovered 865 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle. They arrested the driver, identified as Reynard Labostrie Jr. of Austin.

He was booked at the Comal County Jail on charges of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

The next day, New Braunfels officers were called to a disturbance in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 100 block of Engel Road.

While officers investigated, they searched a couple of vehicles and in once of them they found 4 pounds of pot, a rifle and about $17,000 in cash.

They arrested New Braunfels resident Dale Farnsworth Jr. He’s been charged with Possession of Marijuana.